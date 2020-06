Dana White responds to Conor McGregor’s retirement

UFC president Dana White talks about Conor McGregor’s recent retirement announcement on social media and how Conor won’t have to work for a long time with the money he is making from his Proper 12 whiskey company. McGregor announced his retirement from fighting for the third time in his career on Saturday.

