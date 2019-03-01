Dana White responds to Colby Covington trolling him while he was gambling

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 235 official weigh-in

March 1, 2019
Colby Covington has been trolling everyone in his path this week in Las Vegas. He crashed Kamaru Usman’s UFC 235 open workout with a megaphone, and then went on a search for UFC president Dana White to find out why he wasn’t getting a title shot this weekend.

During Friday’s UFC 236 kick-off press conference in Las Vegas, White addressed Covington’s troll job and how much it bothered him being chased down at the blackjack table.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

