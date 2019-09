Dana White reflects on UFC 242 and discusses big bouts for the future

(Courtesy of TheMacLife) UFC president Dana White spoke with media following Saturday’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. White discussed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission win over Dustin Poirier and future bouts to make. TRENDING > Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines UFC 244; Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington sidelined