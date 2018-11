Dana White Recaps UFC 230 Backstage at Madison Square Garden

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White recapped the UFC 230 night of fights following the event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. White discussed Daniel Cormier’s successful heavyweight title defense, Jacare Souza’s future, as well as the potential star power of rising middleweight Israel Adesanya.

