Dana White ready if next Fight Island title fight implodes (UFC 251 post-fight)

Deiveson Figueiredo is supposed to rematch Joseph Benavidez for the vacant UFC flyweight title on Saturday, July 18 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. That bout, however, is in jeopardy.

Figueiredo defeated Benavidez once before, at a UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 29. He should have been the champion after that bout, but was ineligible to claim the title after he missed weight for the fight.

The rematch is slated for July 18, but Figueiredo recently tested positive for COVID-19. Having already contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it, Figueiredo was tested a second time to try and confirm whether or not it was a false positive.

If the second test result is positive, Figueiredo will again be ineligible to win the belt, only this time, he won’t be able to fight at all.

Hear what UFC president Dana White had to say at the UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

White recapped the night of fights after the first event on Fight Island and discussed several other topics, including having a back-up plan in place if the July 19 flyweight title bout falls apart.

