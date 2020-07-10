Dana White reacts to Mike Perry assault charge: ‘I saw this coming’

UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry has always been an in-your-face kind of guy. But things finally got out of hand when he punched a man and knocked him out, and assaulted at least two other individuals (according to the police report).
Perry was caught on a Twitter video, which you can see here:
https://www.mmaweekly.com/video-mike-perry-punches-man-in-restaurant-charged-with-assault
Though he certainly didn’t see that specific event occurring, UFC president Dana White admitted at his UFC 251 pre-fight scrum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi that he could see something like it coming.
“I saw this coming in the last several months with Mike Perry,” said White. “He obviously needs some help. That’s not normal behavior.”
Official UFC Statement on Mike Perry, released to ESPN:
“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC.
“He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”