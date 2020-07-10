Dana White reacts to Mike Perry assault charge: ‘I saw this coming’

UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry has always been an in-your-face kind of guy. But things finally got out of hand when he punched a man and knocked him out, and assaulted at least two other individuals (according to the police report).

Perry was caught on a Twitter video, which you can see here:

https://www.mmaweekly.com/video-mike-perry-punches-man-in-restaurant-charged-with-assault

Though he certainly didn’t see that specific event occurring, UFC president Dana White admitted at his UFC 251 pre-fight scrum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi that he could see something like it coming.

“I saw this coming in the last several months with Mike Perry,” said White. “He obviously needs some help. That’s not normal behavior.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Welcome to UFC Fight Island: Flash Forum Arena Behind the Scenes sneak peak video!

Official UFC Statement on Mike Perry, released to ESPN: