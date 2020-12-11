Dana White reacts to fighter vaccines and antitrust lawsuit in full UFC 256 scrum

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 11, 2020
As a pandemic plagued 2020 winds down, UFC president Dana White met with the media to not only address UFC 256 – the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of the year – but he also addressed plans for vaccines and COVID-19 moving forward, when he would put fights on for crowds again, the antitrust lawsuit the UFC is embroiled in, and many more UFC hot topics.

