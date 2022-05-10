HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMichael Chandler takes aim at Nate Diaz: ‘Keep your mouth shut’

featuredCharles Oliveira offers to train Tony Ferguson for his next fight, Ferguson responds

featuredDana White reacts to Anderson Silva’s recent comments: ‘What the f**k is Anderson Silva talking about’

UFC 274 highlights Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

featuredUFC 274 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira chokes out Justin Gaethje

Dana White reacts to Anderson Silva’s recent comments: ‘What the f**k is Anderson Silva talking about’

May 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva made some comments during a recent interview that wasn’t flattering about the fight promotion.

“They try to use you and kick you out. And when you’re out, they try to destroy your career (so) you don’t fight anywhere,” Silva during an interview with Sportsnaut. “This happened (to) a lot of fighters. People don’t think about that. I had a good time in UFC and bad times, too.”

UFC president Dana White was perplexed by Silva’s comments and responded to them during the UFC 274 Post-fight Press Conference.

“What the f**k is Anderson Silva talking about,” White said. “When have any of you ever heard me talk negatively, except for the fight in Abu Dhabi, about Anderson Silva? Never. I’ve never talked bad about Anderson Silva.

“Not only that, we let the guy fight through his contract. He lost seven of his last eight, or eight of his last nine fights,” White continued. “I don’t know where the hell this is coming from, from him, and then I started trying to make it where he couldn’t make money after. I said, Jake Paul is looking to fight somebody, fight Anderson Silva? That guy is out there.”

White seeming legitimately bewildered by Silva’s comments.

“That came out of left field, and makes absolutely no sense to me,” White said.

Tony Ferguson releases statement following UFC 274 knockout loss: ‘I love this s**t’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA