Dana White reacts to Anderson Silva’s recent comments: ‘What the f**k is Anderson Silva talking about’

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva made some comments during a recent interview that wasn’t flattering about the fight promotion.

“They try to use you and kick you out. And when you’re out, they try to destroy your career (so) you don’t fight anywhere,” Silva during an interview with Sportsnaut. “This happened (to) a lot of fighters. People don’t think about that. I had a good time in UFC and bad times, too.”

UFC president Dana White was perplexed by Silva’s comments and responded to them during the UFC 274 Post-fight Press Conference.

“What the f**k is Anderson Silva talking about,” White said. “When have any of you ever heard me talk negatively, except for the fight in Abu Dhabi, about Anderson Silva? Never. I’ve never talked bad about Anderson Silva.

“Not only that, we let the guy fight through his contract. He lost seven of his last eight, or eight of his last nine fights,” White continued. “I don’t know where the hell this is coming from, from him, and then I started trying to make it where he couldn’t make money after. I said, Jake Paul is looking to fight somebody, fight Anderson Silva? That guy is out there.”

White seeming legitimately bewildered by Silva’s comments.

“That came out of left field, and makes absolutely no sense to me,” White said.

