Dana White Puts a Damper on Nick Newell’s UFC Dream

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC president Dana White was so impressed with one-armed fighter Nick Newell that he invited him to compete on his Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series to try and earn a UFC contract.

Newell fell short, losing a unanimous decision to Alex Munoz. It wasn’t simply his first loss in four years, for Newell, it might have spelled the loss of his UFC dream, as White doesn’t sound inclined to offer Newell another shot, even on the Contender Series.

TRENDING > Dana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

“I just always believed that the UFC was a tough place for Nick. This is a tough place with two arms and two legs,” said White.

“I put him in the Contender Series to see if he could make it to the UFC; he didn’t make it.”