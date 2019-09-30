Dana White previews UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is set to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 this weekend in Melbourne, Australia. Watch as UFC president Dana White breaks down the fight card.

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.