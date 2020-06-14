HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White: UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference video

Cynthia Calvillo UFC Glasgow weigh-in

featuredCynthia Calvillo decisions Jessica Eye in UFC on ESPN 10 main event

UFC Eye vs Calvillo live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Live Results

Dana White on Khabib vs Conor prefight violence

featuredDana White rips media for muddying Conor McGregor situation, riffs on Fight Island (UFC on ESPN 10 scrum)

Dana White: President Trump to hold rallies with crowds; will UFC open to crowds too?

June 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

Now that the UFC is back into a regular schedule of events, the next question is: When will we see fights with a live crowd?

With United States President Donald Trump about to begin holding rallies with crowds in attendance, the UFC, which was the first major sport back in business, could be next, right?

UFC President Dana White addressed the issue at the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference, where it was noted that New Zealand recently held a rugby match with a normal slate of fans in attendance. Could middleweight champ Israel Adesanya defend his belt against Paulo Costa in front of a home country crowd in New Zealand?

TRENDING > Dana White: UFC on ESPN 10 FULL post-fight press conference video

Cynthia Calvillo claims Jessica Eye cheated

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA