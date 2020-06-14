Dana White: President Trump to hold rallies with crowds; will UFC open to crowds too?

Now that the UFC is back into a regular schedule of events, the next question is: When will we see fights with a live crowd?

With United States President Donald Trump about to begin holding rallies with crowds in attendance, the UFC, which was the first major sport back in business, could be next, right?

UFC President Dana White addressed the issue at the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference, where it was noted that New Zealand recently held a rugby match with a normal slate of fans in attendance. Could middleweight champ Israel Adesanya defend his belt against Paulo Costa in front of a home country crowd in New Zealand?

