Dana White predicts date that Conor McGregor will make his return | Video

January 24, 2022
After Conor McGregor was stretchered out of the Octagon with a devastating leg break, many wondered if we’d ever see him enter the Octagon again.

Now, months removed, it’s clear he intends to fight again and now we are all wondering … when?

UFC president Dana White thinks he knows.

White spoke to TMZ on Monday morning and confirmed that McGregor would most likely come back before 2022 is over.

“I think so, yeah,” he said. “He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping he can come back this summer.”

Of course we all know that UFC 267 has been announced for July 2 which would play host to International Fight Week, a staple for a McGregor fight card. That would make it almost one year since McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier on July at UFC 264.

