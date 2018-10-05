Dana White Predicts Conor McGregor Could be the Next George Clooney With His Whiskey

Back in 2013, actor George Clooney helped fund the start of a tequila brand called Casamigos along with some of his closest friends.

Five years later, Clooney was listed as the top earning actor in all of Hollywood by Forbes but it had nothing to do with what he was doing on the silver screen. Instead, Clooney made the bulk of his money over the past year by selling his tequila brand to a major liquor company with price tag expected to reach $1 billion over the next three years.

A couple of weeks ago, former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor launched his own brand of whiskey called ‘Proper 12’ and he was not only the primary shareholder in the company but he actually had a hand in designing the taste as well.

As part of his new six fight contract with the UFC, McGregor also included a clause that will see his Proper 12 whiskey advertised during all of his fights and even branded inside the Octagon surface during the events.

McGregor’s shrewd business acumen has already made him a very rich man but UFC president Dana White predicts that much like Clooney, it’s his signature brand of alcohol that might net him the most money in his entire career.

“The whiskey thing is probably going to make this kid a billion dollars,” White told TMZ when speaking about McGregor. “His Proper 12 whiskey, they can’t keep it on the shelves. It’s flying off the shelves. All the casinos here in town are not only serving it, they’re selling it. He’s killing it and good for him.”

On Thursday at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, McGregor seemed to agree with White’s assessment that he’ll eventually reach the 10-figure club if things keep going this well for him into the future.

“I’m 30 now, say by about 35 I’ll be a billionaire,” McGregor said.

Considering he has a signature whiskey and a new custom made suit line that’s being launched this year not to mention another massive payday coming for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday night and McGregor probably isn’t that far off base.

To quote Jay-Z — Conor McGregor isn’t a businessman. He’s a business, man and right now business is very good.