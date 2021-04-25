HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman celebrates UFC 261 victory

featuredUFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal II live results

featuredUFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Jones Jones and Dana White

featuredDana White ready to skip Jon Jones, make Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

featuredKamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

Dana White praises Jake Paul but slams ‘freak show’ promotion

April 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White isn’t a fan of the Triller Fight Club promotion that put on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view, but he praised Paul’s ability to market himself during Saturday’s UFC 261 Post-fight Press Conference.

The YouTube star turned prize fighter, Paul made quick work of former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17. He’s challenged other former and current mixed martial artists to boxing bouts. Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer but hasn’t faced a professional boxer yet.

In his boxing debut, Paul defeated fellow social media personality AnEsonGib. In his second bout, he defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson. In his last outing, he defeat the retired Askren.

Paul was in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday for UFC 261. He was confronted by former light heavyweight and heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and drew a strong reaction from the crowd when shown on the screens inside the arena.

Dana White: ‘Colby Covington is next for Kamaru Usman’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA