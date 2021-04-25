Dana White praises Jake Paul but slams ‘freak show’ promotion

UFC president Dana White isn’t a fan of the Triller Fight Club promotion that put on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view, but he praised Paul’s ability to market himself during Saturday’s UFC 261 Post-fight Press Conference.

The YouTube star turned prize fighter, Paul made quick work of former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17. He’s challenged other former and current mixed martial artists to boxing bouts. Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer but hasn’t faced a professional boxer yet.

In his boxing debut, Paul defeated fellow social media personality AnEsonGib. In his second bout, he defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson. In his last outing, he defeat the retired Askren.

Paul was in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday for UFC 261. He was confronted by former light heavyweight and heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and drew a strong reaction from the crowd when shown on the screens inside the arena.

