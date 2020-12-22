Dana White posts video rebuking media that condemned him for UFC fights during pandemic

When the world came to a standstill because of the global coronavirus pandemic, there were very few people that stood up and said they simply refused to accept it.

UFC president Dana White is quite famous for disregarding what people tell him can’t be done, and that was never more evident than during the pandemic.

Though the UFC had to cancel a handful of events, White was willing to move away from government sanctioning to hold events on Native American reservations when government bodies refused to support his efforts.

It was most certainly one of the most renegade moves White had ever made. For years, the UFC sought regulation, but White felt more strongly that he needed to keep his organization operational.

There was no shortage of critics. Pundits from across the spectrum took shots at White, claiming it was foolhardy. There was no way White and the UFC would emerge unscathed from such wreckless behavior.

As 2020 comes to a close, the UFC might not have emerged unscathed, but it certainly hasn’t fallen to the condemnation that was leveled in the early days of White’s efforts to keep his sport moving forward.

The UFC has held a regular slate of events since it rekindled the sports world with UFC 249 on May 9, 2020. There have been numerous fighters and cornerman, as well as UFC staffers, that have contracted COVID-19, the disease cause by the coronavirus.

That said, thus far, there have been no superspreader events or deaths attributed to the UFC’s operations.

In fact, the UFC’s handling of COVID-19 has been a blueprint for many other sports and businesses to safely operate.

Things have gone so well that White claims the promotion is having one of its most successful years ever, all amidst that pandemic.

In a video White released on Monday, there is a heavy does of firing back at members of the media, many of whom are put front and center alongside their criticisms in the video.

As White resolves to continue pushing forward in 2021, he’s not letting his critics fade away quietly into the darkness of 2020.

It's up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021 — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

Flashback: Dana White talks about being first back and the pressure

