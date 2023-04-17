HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White ‘pissed off’ after Clay Guida faked retirement at UFC Kansas City

April 17, 2023
When a fighter removes his gloves after a fight, it usually signifies that the fighter is about to announce their retirement.

After Clay Guida lost a one-sided decision to Rafa Garcia to kick off the UFC Kansas City main card over the weekend, ‘The Carpenter’ removed his gloves and stayed inside the octagon. Former two-division champion turned commentator Daniel Cormier approached Guida expecting to hear him say that he was retiring. That’s not what happened.

“I tricked you guys,” Guida said. “There ain’t no way I’m walking away yet. I want to congratulate this young man, Rafa Garcia, and I want to ask Rafa Garcia to trade gloves with me because that was a heck of a performance by him.”

Guida then took the moment to deliver several happy birthday messages, including one to his mother. The stunt angered UFC president Dana White.

“That pissed me off actually, to be honest with you,” White said during the event’s post-fight press conference. “

“That pissed me off. I like [Clay Guida], he’s a nice guy, but you’re faking your retirement so you can say f****** happy birthday to somebody?”

“We’re running a live event here, you know what I mean?” White said. “I was not happy about that. He was saying happy birthday to somebody or something. That was not good.”

Clay Guida tricked everyone into thinking he was retiring

