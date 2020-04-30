Dana White partners with Halle Berry for massive UFC Fan Experience sweepstakes

Who knows when it will be allowed to happen, but UFC President Dana White and Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry have teamed up for The Ultimate UFC Fan Experience sweepstakes.

Taking part in the All-In Challenge to raise money for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, White and Berry put together one heck of a package. The winner and a guest get VIP treatment at a UFC, dinner with Berry, a workout with Forrest Griffin and UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and a lengthy list of other goodies.

Participants purchase entries in the sweepstakes for a chance win the overall package. All proceeds go to the aforementioned charities.

Here are the details of the winner’s package as listed at Fanatics.com:

Dinner for the winner and one (1) guest with Halle Berry post ceremonial weigh-ins

Eligibility: Winner and one (1) guest must be 21 years of age. See Official Rules for more details.

One (1) private tour of the UFC Headquarters and lunch for winner and one (1) guest

One (1) winner and one (1) guest will win a UFC VIP Experience to attend a UFC PPV of their choice in Las Vegas

Private MMA training session at the UFC Performance Institute with UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko for the winner and one (1) guest

Three (3) night hotel stay at a four-star hotel

Two (2) round-trip business class tickets to Las Vegas

Winner and one (1) guest attend post-event press conference

Winner and one (1) guest go inside the Octagon with Dana White post main event

Winner and one (1) guest meet Dana White and UFC athletes backstage post ceremonial weigh-ins

Winner and one (1) guest receive personalized UFC fight kits

Winner and one (1) guest receive signed UFC merchandise including UFC gloves and fight poster for the event

Winner and one (1) guest sit in Dana White’s personal VIP section to watch the entire event with Halle Berry

Winner and one (1) guest to stand on-stage with Dana White during ceremonial weigh-ins

Winner to receive full replica UFC belt collection, including one (1) UFC Legacy Belt, one (1) UFC Championship Belt, one (1) PRIDE FC Belt and one (1) BMF Belt

Winner to receive one (1) Bumpboxx Freestyle V3s Bluetooth Boombox, courtesy of Trae tha Truth

Disclaimer: MMAWeekly.com has no affiliation with the contest nor any control over the list of prizes awarded the winner. Please visit Fanatics.com for all official prize information, contest rules, entry options, and all other details related to the contest.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)