Dana White One-on-One: Conor McGregor-type opportunities; turning 2020 into gold

August 31, 2020
In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Dana White talks in depth about the development of the UFC and the opportunities that his company now presents for fighters looking to change their lives.

He also goes deep on restarting the professional sports world from the global coronavirus shutdown. What was it in the UFC’s history that really set them up to be the one company that could keep forging ahead despite massive pushback against keeping the sports world moving ahead during the pandemic?

White also talked about what a difficult year it has been for everyone across the globe, but how the UFC has managed to turn it into what could be “the best year the company has ever had.”

Thanks to MMAWeekly.com content partner Cage Side Seat’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber.

