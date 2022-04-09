Dana White once gave former president Donald Trump bad intel

UFC President Dana White and former United States President Donald Trump have known each other since the early days of White’s position as UFC figurehead.

Trump’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, Trump Taj Mahal, hosted UFC 28, UFC 30, and UFC 31 in 2000 and 2001. It was a time when the fight promotion was far from mainstream and working to establish mixed martial arts as a legitimate sport.

White has shown loyalty to former president Trump for taking a chance on a struggling fight promotion two decades ago. White spoke at one of Trump’s campaign rallies. Trump attended a UFC event in person while sitting president.

During that event White gave the former president some bad intel about a fighter, and Trump reminds him of it often.

“I was with president Trump when he was president. He came to the fight. We were in the back and I was like, ‘Hey, Mr. President, this guy right here, this guy right here, he’s going to be the guy,” White said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And we sat there and watched him get his ass whooped. And he (Trump) still busts my balls about that until today. He still brings that up and talks about it.”