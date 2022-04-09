HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Donald Trump

featuredDana White once gave former president Donald Trump bad intel

featuredDana White says Khamzat Chimaev will likely face Colby Covington next with a win at UFC 273

featuredAljamain Sterling and Petr Yan teams get in altercation backstage at UFC 273 weigh-in | Video

featuredUFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

Dana White once gave former president Donald Trump bad intel

April 9, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC President Dana White and former United States President Donald Trump have known each other since the early days of White’s position as UFC figurehead.

Trump’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, Trump Taj Mahal, hosted UFC 28, UFC 30, and UFC 31 in 2000 and 2001. It was a time when the fight promotion was far from mainstream and working to establish mixed martial arts as a legitimate sport.

White has shown loyalty to former president Trump for taking a chance on a struggling fight promotion two decades ago. White spoke at one of Trump’s campaign rallies. Trump attended a UFC event in person while sitting president.

During that event White gave the former president some bad intel about a fighter, and Trump reminds him of it often.

Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I’m already the champ. People know that’

“I was with president Trump when he was president. He came to the fight. We were in the back and I was like, ‘Hey, Mr. President, this guy right here, this guy right here, he’s going to be the guy,” White said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And we sat there and watched him get his ass whooped. And he (Trump) still busts my balls about that until today. He still brings that up and talks about it.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA