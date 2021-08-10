Dana White on Vicente Luque after UFC 265 performance: “I love to watch that kid fight.”

Vicente Luque has been on an absolute tear.

‘The Silent Assassin’ has won 10 of his last 11 fights, with his only loss coming to no. 4 ranked contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in a scrap that earned a fight of the night bonus at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019.

Most recently, Luque is coming off a first round submission victory by way of D’Arce choke over fellow top ranked welterweight contender Michael Chiesa at UFC 265.

With Luque’s recent string of victories, he has done a fantastic job of putting fans and pundits of the sport on notice.

Another important figure in the sport that he put on notice with his performance was UFC president Dana White.

At the UFC 265 post-fight press conference, White was extremely complimentary of the top welterweight contender.

“First of all, that kid is fun to watch. When he beat Woodley, Woodley was a former world champ, but Woodley hadn’t won a fight in three years,” White said. “Tonight, not only did he beat Michael Chiesa, but when he went for that choke, I was like ‘Why are you trying to submit Michael Chiesa? Get back up on your feet’ and whatever and he got it, and he did it.

“I love to watch that kid fight. He’s exciting, he’s a killer and I look forward to what’s next for him and yes. You can’t talk about all the top guys in the world without talking about Luque now.”

With a four fight winning streak and an endorsement from the boss, the sky’s the limit for Vicente Luque.