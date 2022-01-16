HOT OFF THE WIRE

Dana White on UFC pay-per-view price increase: 'It's not my decision'

January 16, 2022
Earlier this month it was revealed that ESPN has raised the price of a UFC pay-per-view event for the third time since becoming the official UFC broadcast partner.

The price of a UFC PPV event will be $74.99, up from $69.99 in 2021. The price will start for UFC 270, which takes place on January 22, in Anaheim, Calif.

During the UFC Vegas 46 Post-fight Press conference on Saturday, UFC president Dana White was asked about the price increase.

“We don’t have any say in that. We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN, so that’s their decision,” White said.

Dana White blasts media member who questioned his COVID treatment, Joe Rogan

White doesn’t love the idea of raising pay-per-view prices, but it’s ESPN’s call. ESPN became the official UFC broadcast partner in April 2018 and the price of a UFC PPV at the time was $59.99. At the beginning of 2020, the price was increased to $69.99. The first UFC PPV this year will cost five dollars more.

“You know how I feel about that stuff. I don’t love when prices get raised, but it’s not my decision. It’s theirs,” White said.

