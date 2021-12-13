HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White on Sean O’Malley: ‘It looks like we’re going to have to pay him’ | Video

Julianna Pena

featuredFans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

Michael Chiesa - UFC Raleigh post-fight

featuredDrunk Michael Chiesa ‘dragged out’ of UFC 269 after ‘falling on his face’ trying to celebrate Julianna Pena’s win

featuredJulianna Pena: ‘I gave birth. I am the first mom champ’ | UFC 269 Video

Dana White on Sean O’Malley: ‘It looks like we’re going to have to pay him’ | Video

December 13, 2021
NoNo Comments

Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley kicked off the UFC 269 main card on Saturday with an impressive first-round finish of Raulian Paiva.

Paiva has previously been ranked at No. 15 in the bantamweight division. UFC president Dana White believes the win showed that O’Malley is ready to face tougher completion and get a bump in pay.

“When you talk to him – two things, he wants to get paid, and he wants to fight higher-level competition. It looks like we’re going to have to pay him,” White said during the UFC 269 Post-fight Press Conference.

Fans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA