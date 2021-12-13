Dana White on Sean O’Malley: ‘It looks like we’re going to have to pay him’ | Video

Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley kicked off the UFC 269 main card on Saturday with an impressive first-round finish of Raulian Paiva.

Paiva has previously been ranked at No. 15 in the bantamweight division. UFC president Dana White believes the win showed that O’Malley is ready to face tougher completion and get a bump in pay.

“When you talk to him – two things, he wants to get paid, and he wants to fight higher-level competition. It looks like we’re going to have to pay him,” White said during the UFC 269 Post-fight Press Conference.

Fans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)