Dana White on President Donald Trump’s conference call with sports league officials

April 4, 2020
UFC president Dana White is among the heads of several major league sports that are meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday on a conference call to discuss the covid-19 crisis.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the meeting, attributable to the White House, Saturday morning. 

He noted the White would be among a lengthy list of sports commissioners that includes Adam Silver of the NBA, Cathy Engelbert of the WNBA, Rob Manfred of MLB, Roger Goodell of the NFL, Gary Bettman of the NHL, Jay Monahan of the PGA, Vince McMahon of WWE, John Middlebrook or Jim France of NASCAR, and Don Graber of MLS.

The call comes amidst a time when White has still been intent on hold UFC 249, in some form or fashion, on April 18. The UFC has already had to postpone or cancel at least three events with more sure to come.

