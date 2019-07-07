HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones head kicks Thiago Santos at UFC 239

featuredJon Jones escapes a winged Thiago Santos by the narrowest of margins at UFC 239

Amanda Nunes kicks Holly Holm to the face UFC 239

featuredAmanda Nunes stops Holly Holm early in UFC 239 co-main event

featuredJon Jones explains why move to heavyweight isn’t guaranteed (UFC 239 video)

UFC 239 Live Results

featuredUFC 239 Live Results: Jones vs. Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Nate Diaz confrontation in arena at UFC 239 (video)

July 7, 2019
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz were in the audience at UFC 239 on Saturday in Las Vegas and the situation quickly devolved into a confrontation.

TRENDING > UFC presser face-offs: Khabib vs Poirier, Cormier vs Miocic, Holloway vs Edgar, Whittaker vs Adesanya

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, confirmed the confrontation, but insisted that it did not go beyond verbal before staff was able to move them away from each other.

