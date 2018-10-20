Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather: Nothing to See Here

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 20, 2018
UFC Dana White claims there is nothing to the recent banter between light champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather. 

The two fighters have been drumming up interest in a potential boxing match, a la Mayweather vs. McGregor, but White claims that there is no fuel for their fire. 

“Floyd is very good at getting his name back out there when he’s ready to,” said White, adding that Nurmagomedov is still under contract with the UFC, is facing potential sanctions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission from his post-brawl with Conor McGregor’s crew, and stated that Mayweather’s team has not been in contact with the UFC at all about a Nurmagomedov bout or any other fight.

Of course, we’ve heard this all before en route to McGregor materializing a fight with Mayweather out of thin air. Could it happen again?

               

