Dana White on Jorge Masvidal: ‘One of the most vicious KO’s I’ve ever seen’ (video)

Jorge Masvidal landed the fastest knockout in UFC history at UFC 239 on Saturday.

After the bell sounded, he met Ben Askren in the middle of the Octagon. As Askren changed levels for a takedown attempt, Masvidal launched a flying knee to the temple that put the former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder out cold. He then landed two hard right hands for good measure before the referee could wave off the fight at the five-second mark.

Following the fight, UFC president Dana White called it one of the most vicious knockouts he’d ever seen.