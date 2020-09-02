Dana White on Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar: ‘If they wanted to do it, I would do it.’

Just when you thought Brock Lesnar was out of mixed martial arts, his name pops back up.

The former UFC heavyweight champion’s name became part of the current conversation after he failed to come to terms with WWE on a new pro wrestling contract, making him a free agent. Anytime that happens, people start speculating that he might be considering a return to the UFC.

Last time it happened, Lesnar stepped in the Octagon to challenge Daniel Cormier to a fight that never materialized. Lesnar seemed to use it as leverage to get the deal he wanted from the WWE.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently vacated the 205-pound belt, promising a move to the heavyweight division. Though he initially called for a title shot, he fanned the Brock Lesnar flames, calling out the WWE Superstar on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides, we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that?” Jones tweeted, before adding, “Brock, I’ll beatcho ass, too.”

That’s far from the fight coming to fruition, but if Lesnar does indicate that he’d like to fight again, it’s a bout that UFC president Dana White is more than willing to entertain.

“If they both want to fight each other, I’m sure it’s a fight that the fans would want to see. It would be a good introduction for Jones into the heavyweight division,” White said following Tuesday night’s Dana White’s Contender Series.

“Yeah, if they wanted to do it, I would do it.”

White, however, admitted that he hasn’t spoken with Lesnar in “probably a year.” He also confirmed that Lesnar is not currently in the USADA drug testing pool, so he would have to enter that and test clean for at least six months prior to any UFC bouts.

Though a Jones vs. Lesnar bout would be a blockbuster draw, especially with Jones moving to heavyweight, White didn’t sound all that convinced that there is much hope of Lesnar returning to the UFC fold.

“He’s 43 years old and he’s got a lot of money. So I don’t know what his plans are, how his body feels, any of that. Like I said, I haven’t talked to him,” said White, though he reiterated that he’d be welcome back to the Octagon.

“If [Brock] calls me and he’s interested in fighting, I would obviously consider making that fight.”

Jon Jones’s heavyweight could debut be a title shot

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is currently on the sidelines, healing from his recent bout with Daniel Cormier. White has consistently stated that top contender Francis Ngannou is next when the champ returns.

Miocic, however, seemed less than excited about rematching Ngannou, whom he soundly dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory in January of 2018.

“Francis isn’t exciting to me, already put a 25 minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box,” Miocic said in an Instagram question and answer session.

Though Jones would be an exciting new challenge for Miocic, White stuck by his insistence that Ngannou is next. He’s stated that Jones could get an immediate title shot when he debuts at heavyweight, but it wouldn’t be at the expense of Ngannou getting what he’s earned. Ngannou has knocked out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last four fights.

“No, (Jones) can’t jump over Francis,” White said on Tuesday. “Francis has earned his spot. He’s been grinding for two years now. He deserves the shot.”

Dana White on Jon Jones potentially getting immediate UFC heavyweight title shot

