Dana White on Controversial Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy: ‘Everybody Deserves a Second Chance’

Controversial ex-NFL player Greg Hardy will have a chance to earn a UFC contract on Tuesday night when he competes as part of the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Hardy, who went 3-0 as an amateur with three knockouts, left the NFL following the 2015 season where he spent the first four games on suspension after violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Hardy was arrested in 2014 on domestic violence charges where he was later found guilty by a judge but when he appealed for a jury trial, the victim failed to show up in court and the charges were dropped.

White says despite Hardy’s checkered past, he still deserves the opportunity to turn things around and he’s going to give him a shot to prove it as part of the Contender Series.

“If you talk to anybody he trains with, male or female, they say that he’s a very good guy. He’s very humble. Everybody deserves a second chance,” White said at the UFC 225 post fight press conference.

“The guy was never charged with anything, he was never sentenced or anything like that. We’re going to give him a shot.”

Hardy faces a fellow NFL veteran in Austen Lane as one of the featured bouts on the Contender Series show that airs from Las Vegas on UFC Fight Pass on Tuesday night.

The fight will serve as Hardy’s first professional bout and he hopes with a win to secure a spot on the UFC roster.