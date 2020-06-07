HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC 250 post-fight press

featuredDana White on Conor McGregor’s retirement and Jorge Masvidal’s demands (UFC 250 Post-Fight)

Conor McGregor UFC 246 walk-off knockout

featuredConor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Amanda Nunes lands punch on Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

featuredAmanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer in historic win at UFC 250

featuredUFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Post-fight Press Conference

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s retirement and Jorge Masvidal’s demands (UFC 250 Post-Fight)

June 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White has long said that he is hit every day with some new crisis. Since the world was swept up in a global pandemic, those crises have increased exponentially.

Following UFC 250, White wasn’t simply able to address the fights and rebuff reporters that always want to ask about what’s the next fight to make. This time, he was hit with numerous questions about the pandemic and being the first sport back in business, the surprise retirement announcement of Conor McGregor, as well as the recent vitriol from disgruntled fighters Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones.

As always, White stood his ground and answered question after question, although he admittedly is feeling the weight of the increased pressures put upon him.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Alex Caceres addresses recent protests and riots following UFC 250 victory

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA