Dana White on Conor McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: ‘If These Two Want to Fight, I’m In’

Conor McGregor will be cleared to return to action after April 6 and he may have already found his next opponent in Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Following his latest win over Alexander Hernandez at the UFC’s debut card on ESPN, Cerrone called for a fight against McGregor and the former two-division champion quickly responded saying he was interested in that matchup.

Since that time, McGregor and Cerrone have exchanged messages over social media about putting the fight together and now it appears UFC president Dana White is officially on board.

White was asked about the possibility of the fight happening when appearing on ESPN this week and it sounds like if that’s the matchup McGregor and Cerrone want, he’s more than happy to make it.

“I like that fight, too,” White said about McGregor vs. Cerrone. “They both have called each other out. First ‘Cowboy’, tell me the last boring fight that guy was in. The answer’s never. He just busted into the top 10, warrior, unbelievable fight he just had and Conor McGregor’s fought anybody we’ve ever asked to.

“If these two want to fight, I’m in.”

Obviously, McGregor still has to serve out the remainder of his six-month suspension that was just handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the post fight brawl that broke out after UFC 229 ended.

McGregor was fined $50,000 and will have to sit out until after April 6 before booking his next fight but it’s not likely he was going to return until after that day anyways.

As for Cerrone, he just returned to the lightweight division with a TKO win against Hernandez that earned him a spot back in the top 10 rankings.

Now it seems like Cerrone might be preparing for his own ‘red panty night’ with a potential fight against McGregor in the near future.