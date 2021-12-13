Dana White on Cody Garbrandt’s future: ‘He’s been clipped a few times now’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 13, 2021
Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt suffered his fifth loss in his six outings to Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 on Saturday.

It was Garbrandt’s debut in the flyweight division. Kara-France spoiled any hopes Garbrandt had about making a splash in the new weight class.

Kara-France picked Garbrandt apart with precision striking. It’s was there fourth time Garbrandt has been finished via strikes since losing the 135-pound title in late 2017.

During the UFC 269 Post-fight Press Conference, UFC president Dana White was asked about Garbrandt’s future in the organization.

“I don’t know,” White replied when asked about Garbrandt’s future. “You move down a weight class and get knocked out, down a weight class. Yeah, it’s a rough one.”

Dana White on Sean O’Malley: ‘It looks like we’re going to have to pay him’ | Video

“He’s been clipped a few times now,” White said. “And you start, you know…”

“No Love” captured the UFC’s bantamweight championship by defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in December 2016. He was defeated by T.J. Dillashaw in his first title defense and hasn’t been able to put together consecutive wins in four years. In fact, he’s only won one fight since being dethroned by Dillashaw in November 2017.

