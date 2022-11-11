Dana White on Cain Velasquez release: ‘He should have been home a long time ago’

UFC president Dana White is in New York City for this weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden and spoke about former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez being released from jail.

Comedian, podcaster, and former cameraman from TMZ Adam Glyn caught up with White in ‘The Big Apple’ and asked about Velasquez’ release from custody.

“I have not talked to Cain yet. I talked to his wife before he got out, but I haven’t talked to him,” White said. “She was very emotional, but I’m happy for them.”

Velasquez has spent the last eight months behind bars facing charges that include attempted murder. The 40-year old was arrested on Feb. 22 allegedly chasing a vehicle containing accused child molester Harry Goularte Jr. and firing shots into it. An unintended victim was shot in the arm. Prior to the incident, Goularte had been arrested for alleged child sexual abuse at a daycare where Velasquez’ son attended.

Velasquez was formally charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of shooting at a motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. He pled not guilty to the charges.

After previously being denied bail twice, Velasquez was releasee on Nov. 8 after posting a $1 million bond. Part of the conditions of his release was house arrest until the conclusion of his trial. White believes Velasquez should have been released a long time ago.

“I think he’s home where he should be. He should have been home a long time ago,” White said.

Cain Velasquez released on bail following attempted murder charge