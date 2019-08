Dana White on Amanda Nunes defending both belts and Cris Cyborg’s status

UFC president Dana White addressed his expectations of Amanda Nunes holding both the UFC bantamweight and featherweight titles and just what Cris Cyborg’s status is after he promised to release her from any contractual obligations.

