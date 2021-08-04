HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa - UFC Raleigh post-fight

featuredMichael Chiesa says Vicente Luque is most dangerous matchup of his career

Nicco Montano UFC flyweight champion

featuredUFC releases inaugural women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano

featuredIslam Makhachev-Rafael Dos Anjos slated for UFC 267

featuredPaulo Costa-Marvin Vettori in the works for Oct. 23 main event

Dana White on A.J. McKee: “When his contract’s up he’ll have to call”

August 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

This past Saturday, A.J. McKee put the world on notice.

The surging featherweight choked out Patricio Pitbull to capture the Bellator featherweight title along with a million dollar prize for winning the Bellator featherweight grand prix.

While the UFC was also putting on an event at the same time with UFC Vegas 33, it appears that UFC president Dana White has McKee on his radar.

Speaking with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White said he is open to a dialogue with McKee when his contract is up.

“We’ll see,” White said to Bronsteter. “When his contract’s up he’ll have to call, we’ll see what we can do.”

White then touched on whether or not he remembered meeting a 10-year-old McKee backstage at an event.

“No, but I heard about it. That’s awesome,” White said. “Listen, apparently I owe him lunch. So you know, I will pay my dues and buy him lunch.”

Cody Garbrandt to move down to flyweight for fight against Kai Kara-France

While McKee’s current presence in Bellator is attracting fans to their product, there is absolutely no doubt that McKee would draw plenty of eyeballs if he were to ever jump ship to the UFC.

White’s apparent enthusiasm at the idea of meeting with McKee is encouraging to fans and pundits of the sport who would like to see him matchup with the top contenders of the UFC’s 145 pound division.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA