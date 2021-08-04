Dana White on A.J. McKee: “When his contract’s up he’ll have to call”

This past Saturday, A.J. McKee put the world on notice.

The surging featherweight choked out Patricio Pitbull to capture the Bellator featherweight title along with a million dollar prize for winning the Bellator featherweight grand prix.

While the UFC was also putting on an event at the same time with UFC Vegas 33, it appears that UFC president Dana White has McKee on his radar.

Speaking with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White said he is open to a dialogue with McKee when his contract is up.

“We’ll see,” White said to Bronsteter. “When his contract’s up he’ll have to call, we’ll see what we can do.”

White then touched on whether or not he remembered meeting a 10-year-old McKee backstage at an event.

“No, but I heard about it. That’s awesome,” White said. “Listen, apparently I owe him lunch. So you know, I will pay my dues and buy him lunch.”

While McKee’s current presence in Bellator is attracting fans to their product, there is absolutely no doubt that McKee would draw plenty of eyeballs if he were to ever jump ship to the UFC.

White’s apparent enthusiasm at the idea of meeting with McKee is encouraging to fans and pundits of the sport who would like to see him matchup with the top contenders of the UFC’s 145 pound division.