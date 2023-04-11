Dana White on 18-year old Raul Rosas Jr.: ‘He’s got a lot of growing to do’

18-year old Raul Rosas Jr. was signed to the UFC after picking up an impressive win on Dana White’s Contender Series last September. He won his promotional debut against Jay Perrin in December.

At UFC 287, Rosas Jr. made his main car debut and suffered his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez. Rosas Jr. won the first round but after becoming fatigued was thoroughly dominated by Rodriguez. During the event’s post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White weighed in on the young prospect.

“It happens. He’s a young kid. I had that two rounds to one. He’s got a lot of growing to do,” said White.

“He’s got a lot of work to do. People love him. This isn’t as damaging to him. Nobody really goes undefeated in this sport. It’s very, very hard to do. He’s just got to get back on the horse and keep going.”

“There’s a thing between 18-year old strength and 25-year old man strength, and the other kid was a really good grappler,” continued White. “This kid has a ton of room to grow. (UFC 287) was a good experience for him, and that’s what this sport is all about… He was right in there. I had it 2 to 1, and he’ll get better.”

Rosas Jr. wants to become the youngest champion in UFC history. Jon Jones currently holds that record. He achieved it at 23 years, 242 days old. Rosas Jr. has time, but to do it you have to also have the skillset.

