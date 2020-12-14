Dana White: Old big names in UFC are moving on, retiring

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 14, 2020
Old school fans should start preparing themselves for a big shift. UFC president Dana White on Saturday pointed out something that most sports fans often take for granted… our favorite athletes eventually grow old.

While White recently made a point that some 60 or so athletes would be on the chopping block by year’s end in 2020, he also pointed out that it is nothing new. There is constant changeover, particularly in the UFC, where the overarching theme is to find the best fighter in the world.

In a time when we’ve seen the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and other retire, as well as fighters like Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero released, White also reminds us that eventually many of the big names we’ve grown so fond of watching are going to be walking off into the sunset.

“I think between last year and next year, you’re gonna see a lot of the old big names moving on and retiring.”

Dana White following UFC 256

UFC 256: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira fight recap and highlights

