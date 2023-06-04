Dana White offers Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fight: ‘Let’s do it!’

UFC champ Jon Jones and boxing champion Tyson Fury are arguing over who is the baddest man on the planet. UFC president Dana White is willing to stop jabbering and find out.

White doesn’t often like going off script for UFC fights, but in the case of Tyson Fury, he’s willing to make an exception. Though he is currently targeting a heavyweight title defense for Jones at Madison Square Garden in November, White addressed the recent scuttlebutt swirling around Jones and Fury’s verbal battle over who is the fictitious baddest man on the planet.

All the squawking started after UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan said on his podcast that Jones would handily defeat Fury in a fight. And we’re not talking boxing here. Rogan meant an actual fight.

“I have a great relationship with Tyson Fury, but there’s a debate right now about the baddest man on the planet. Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There is no doubt about it,” White declared at the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference.

“If two guys fought, in a fight, who would win? If you want to discuss another possible baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing arena. We all know that if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys wanna talk about this and they wanna keep it in the ring.”

But White doesn’t see a strict boxing match proving who is the baddest man on the planet. And in all honesty, even fighting under MMA rules doesn’t necessarily prove the baddest man on the planet. After all, when rules are involved, it limits the fighting. In a true, who could beat who on the street, anything goes.

That, of course, isn’t going to happen. But White is willing to get close to that by offering Fury a fight with Jones in the Octagon. And he sounds completely serious.

“I’m telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the Octagon,” White continued.

“We figured out how to pay Floyd (Mayweather when he boxed Conor McGregor). We’ll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson. The offer is out there. If you want to do it, in the UFC – I know he was messing around with MMA for a while there – let’s do it. You want the title of the baddest man on the planet? Let’s do it!”

