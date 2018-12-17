Dana White Offers Hilarious Response to Oscar De La Hoya Wanting to Fight Him

Dana White isn’t all that surprised that Oscar De La Hoya wants to fight him.

Over the past couple of weeks, the UFC president and the retired boxer turned Golden Boy CEO have been at odds over the mixed martial arts card that De La Hoya recently promoted with UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

In the aftermath of that fight, White erupted on De La Hoya while calling him a ‘cokehead’ and refuting statements from the retired boxing champion about how much money Liddell and Ortiz made during their careers in the UFC.

That war of words eventually spiraled into De La Hoya saying he could beat up White in a fight and then going as far as suggesting a three round boxing match between them to settle the score once and for all.

Well White wasn’t all that impressed by De La Hoya’s comments but he did offer up a hilarious response when speaking to Barstool Sports last week.

“I just heard him say on TMZ that he would kick my ass in the ring,” White said about De La Hoya. “Makes sense — this guy likes to see 50-year olds fight. So it makes sense that’s the fight that he would want to do.”

White’s dig comes after De La Hoya brought Liddell out of retirement at 48 years of age for the fight against Ortiz, who is 43, before promoting them in a pay-per-view main event.

Ortiz ultimately knocked out Liddell in the first round.

While the pay-per-view numbers for the card have never been released, industry sources have said the event was a disaster in terms of sales with figures as low as 25,000 sold.