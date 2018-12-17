HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

featuredAl Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

UFC on FOX 31 Lee vs Iaquinta Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Edson Barboza - UFC weigh-in

featuredEdson Barboza Explains Move to American Top Team, Desire to Close 2018 on a Win

Dana White Offers Hilarious Response to Oscar De La Hoya Wanting to Fight Him

December 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

Dana White isn’t all that surprised that Oscar De La Hoya wants to fight him.

Over the past couple of weeks, the UFC president and the retired boxer turned Golden Boy CEO have been at odds over the mixed martial arts card that De La Hoya recently promoted with UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

In the aftermath of that fight, White erupted on De La Hoya while calling him a ‘cokehead’ and refuting statements from the retired boxing champion about how much money Liddell and Ortiz made during their careers in the UFC.

That war of words eventually spiraled into De La Hoya saying he could beat up White in a fight and then going as far as suggesting a three round boxing match between them to settle the score once and for all.

Well White wasn’t all that impressed by De La Hoya’s comments but he did offer up a hilarious response when speaking to Barstool Sports last week.

“I just heard him say on TMZ that he would kick my ass in the ring,” White said about De La Hoya. “Makes sense — this guy likes to see 50-year olds fight. So it makes sense that’s the fight that he would want to do.”

White’s dig comes after De La Hoya brought Liddell out of retirement at 48 years of age for the fight against Ortiz, who is 43, before promoting them in a pay-per-view main event.

Ortiz ultimately knocked out Liddell in the first round.

While the pay-per-view numbers for the card have never been released, industry sources have said the event was a disaster in terms of sales with figures as low as 25,000 sold.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA