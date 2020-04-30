HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dana White - Tony Ferguson

featuredDana White ‘not very’ confident Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson happens in 2020

Dana White at UFC 244 post-fight presser

featuredCan UFC 249 be run safely? Dana White says ‘it’s expensive,’ but it can be done

Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredDana White reveals UFC 249 will kick off 3 events in one week

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

featuredDaniel Cormier begins training, okay if UFC career ends without a live audience

Dana White ‘not very’ confident Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson happens in 2020

April 30, 2020
NoNo Comments

The winner of the UFC 249 main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje on May 9 is expected to then face Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year, but UFC President Dana White isn’t betting the house on it happening.

Though he didn’t go into detail on the topic, White on a Wednesday Reddit AMA thread said that he was “not very” confident that a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson would happen in 2020.

“I’m afraid of what will happen next if we try to make that happen again,” he added, referring to the seemingly cursed match-up.

Nurmagomedov was slated to put his lightweight title on the line against Ferguson in the UFC 249 main event slated for April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y. When the coronavirus crisis began sweeping the globe, the New York State Athletic Commission quickly nixed any possibility of the event happening in its state.

White attempted to move the event to Native American Tribal Lands in California. With Nurmagomedov on lockdown in Russia, the California location necessitated a change in the main event to Ferguson vs. Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. Though White was prepared to host the revamped event on Tribal Lands, he was asked by broadcast partner ESPN and its parent company Disney to stand down, and he did.

The revamped UFC 249 fight card is still moving forward, but it will now take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., with no audience in attendance.

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone details disastrous Conor McGregor fight at UFC 246

The Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson bout on April 18 represented the fifth time the bout had been scheduled. It now also represents the fifth time it has fallen apart. Previous derailments have come because of injury or weight cutting issues. This latest cancellation comes because of worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

It’s understandable that even White may now believe the bout to be cursed.

Current plans, however, call for the winner of Ferguson vs. Gaethje to be crowned the interim lightweight champion and penciled in to unify the belt with that of Nurmagomedov sometime in September or October.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA