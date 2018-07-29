Dana White Not Ready for Max Holloway to Return, Addresses Interim Title Talk

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 29, 2018
UFC president Dana White gave a promising update on featherweight champion Max Holloway over the weekend, although he isn’t quite ready to welcome his 145-pound champion back to the cage. Surprisingly, he’s also not all that interested in putting together an interim title fight, either.

“(Holloway) is good. He’s doing well. They gave him a timeframe,” White said following the UFC on FOX 30 Ceremonial Weigh-in. “(But) I’d actually like to wait a little longer on his timeframe and make sure that he’s 100 percent.”

Holloway was pulled from his UFC 226 co-main event bout with Brian Ortega after showing repeated signs of a concussion and twice having to go to the emergency room during fight week. 

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the ArnoldsDoctors still haven’t given a definitive reason for the symptoms, which led to wild rumors that Holloway had suffered a stroke prior to fight week. White quickly shot down such speculation.

“Nah, no stroke. There was no stroke. It either had to do with a concussion or they believe that it happened to him a lot easier because he was cutting weight at that time,” said White. “We still don’t know for sure, but he’s okay, he’s healthy, and he’s gonna get better.”

Though White said doctors have given Holloway a timeframe to safely return to the Octagon, the UFC boss intends to have him wait a little longer, though he didn’t divulge the duration of the timeframe. Knowing how most fighters are when they get a fight booked, White is reluctant to give Holloway a date for his return until White is sure he’s clear of any possible concussion.

“What I want to do is have him take some time off. Here’s the problem: no matter how far away you book a fight, I’m worried about him starting to spar and I don’t want him to do any of that stuff until it’s absolutely necessary,” White continued, adding that the UFC is prepared to wait for Holloway to get healthy and doesn’t currently have any plans to do a bout for an interim featherweight title.

“I want to give him more time. There is no timeframe. I just want this kid to be healthy. We would wait for him (and not do an interim title fight).”

               

