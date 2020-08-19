HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

featuredDana White not opposed to giving Jon Jones an immediate UFC heavyweight title shot

Jon Jones and Dana White

featuredJon Jones negotiating first UFC heavyweight bout

Jon Jones UFC 247 arm raised with belt

featuredJon Jones vacates UFC light heavyweight championship, at odds with UFC brass

UFC 252 Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier video recap

featuredUFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

Dana White not opposed to giving Jon Jones an immediate UFC heavyweight title shot

August 19, 2020
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones earlier this week tweeted that he was vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White on Tuesday confirmed as much in this interview with ESPN.

Jones also said that he had a positive discussion with the UFC brass about negotiating his move to heavyweight. 

Just had a really positive conversation with (the UFC). Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins.”

In his interview with ESPN, White sounded upbeat about Jones’s move to heavyweight and said he wouldn’t be opposed to giving him an immediate title shot… but with one stipulation.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier issues first statement since UFC 252 retirement fight

Will this Dominick Reyes fight be the final one of Jon Jones’s UFC career?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA