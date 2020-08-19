Dana White not opposed to giving Jon Jones an immediate UFC heavyweight title shot

Jon Jones earlier this week tweeted that he was vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White on Tuesday confirmed as much in this interview with ESPN.

Jones also said that he had a positive discussion with the UFC brass about negotiating his move to heavyweight.

“Just had a really positive conversation with (the UFC). Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins.”

In his interview with ESPN, White sounded upbeat about Jones’s move to heavyweight and said he wouldn’t be opposed to giving him an immediate title shot… but with one stipulation.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

