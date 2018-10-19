HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Stipe Miocic, Why Would I Be?’

featuredDana White Insists Khabib Nurmagomedov is Not Leaving the UFC

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Believes He Could Fight in 2019, but Retirement Just as Likely

Dana White Has No Interest in Offering Nate Diaz Another Fight

October 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White admitted that he only gave Nate Diaz a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 because someone on his staff spearheaded the negotiations. Now, after that fight fell apart, White has no interest in going back to Diaz with another bout.

Soon after Diaz vs. Poirier was announced at a press conference, Diaz went ballistic because he felt the UFC wasn’t promoting him properly after they announced Conor McGregor’s return at the same press conference. In fact, he walked out of the press conference after McGregor’s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov was unveiled.

Diaz’s public chastising of White and the organization ever since and him constantly waffling on whether or not he was even going to show up for the fight certainly had to give White mixed feelings in dealing with him, so much so that he now appears to be done with Diaz. 

No, it’s not that he’s tearing up Diaz’s contract, but he just has no interest in trying to get him another bout until Diaz comes to him saying he’s ready to get back in the Octagon.

“I’m not interested in making a Diaz fight until Diaz is just absolutely dying to fight,” White told ESPN. 
When he’s ready to fight, he’ll let us know.”

Ironically, the UFC 230 bout was canceled after Poirier had to withdraw because of a hip injury.

TRENDING > Dustin Poirier Avoids Surgery for Injury That Derailed Nate Diaz Fight

Diaz has bounced in and out of the limelight, but has rarely sounded like he was dying to return to the Octagon. In fact, both he and his brother, Nick, have frequently said that they are only fight because they have to, neither sounding much like fighting is something they really want to do.

So it very well could be that White is waiting an awfully long time for that phone call to come.

Nate Diaz Storms Out After Conor McGregor Fight Announcement

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA