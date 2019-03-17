Dana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

UFC president Dana White wasn’t in attendance at the latest Fight Night card in London on Saturday but he definitely heard about what happened afterwards.

Following a stunning second round knockout against Darren Till in the main event, Jorge Masvidal was conducting a backstage interview when he started exchanging words with co-main event winner Leon Edwards.

Masvidal ended up walking away from the interview to confront Edwards and a split second later he was throwing a flurry of punches as security rushed into intervene.

Afterwards, Edwards suffered a cut that had to be treated while Masvidal was ultimately escorted from the building.

While it’s unclear if either fighter will face any punishment for what happened, White was none too pleased that it happened in the first place after the fighters were allowed to get too close to each other before security separated them.

“I can’t even believe that this happened,” White told ESPN. “We (UFC) need to do a much better job of making sure this s–t doesn’t happen at any of our events!!!!”

Despite the backstage fight, Masvidal still walked away with his win over Till and $100,000 in bonus money after earning the ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’ awards.

Because there is no athletic commission in England, the only punishment that Masvidal could receive would be from the UFC under its athlete code of conduct policy.