HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal UFC London backstage brawl

featuredJorge Masvidal gets in backstage brawl with Leon Edwards at UFC London

Jorge Masvidal KOs Darren Till at UFC London

featuredJorge Masvidal flattens Darren Till with vicious second-round KO in UFC London main event

UFC London Till vs Masvidal Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 5 Live Results: Till vs. Masvidal (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Dana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

March 16, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White wasn’t in attendance at the latest Fight Night card in London on Saturday but he definitely heard about what happened afterwards.

Following a stunning second round knockout against Darren Till in the main event, Jorge Masvidal was conducting a backstage interview when he started exchanging words with co-main event winner Leon Edwards.

Masvidal ended up walking away from the interview to confront Edwards and a split second later he was throwing a flurry of punches as security rushed into intervene.

Afterwards, Edwards suffered a cut that had to be treated while Masvidal was ultimately escorted from the building.

While it’s unclear if either fighter will face any punishment for what happened, White was none too pleased that it happened in the first place after the fighters were allowed to get too close to each other before security separated them.

“I can’t even believe that this happened,” White told ESPN. “We (UFC) need to do a much better job of making sure this s–t doesn’t happen at any of our events!!!!”

Despite the backstage fight, Masvidal still walked away with his win over Till and $100,000 in bonus money after earning the ‘Fight of the Night’ and ‘Performance of the Night’ awards.

Because there is no athletic commission in England, the only punishment that Masvidal could receive would be from the UFC under its athlete code of conduct policy.

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA