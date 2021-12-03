Dana White: ‘No one wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev’

Undefeated welterweight up-and-comer Khamzat Chimaev is the most promising prospect in the 170-pound division to go on to achieve greatness. Currently ranked No. 11 in the rankings, Chimaev may have difficulty finding an opponent for his next fight.

According to UFC president Dana White, no one wants to get in there with the 27-year old “Borz.”

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes I’ve come across. He’s willing to fight anyone, and doesn’t care what the timeframe is, or any of that stuff. He’s one of the baddest dudes I’ve ever come across,” White said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Podcast.

Chimaev has recently called for fights against Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, said he’d be willing to take on Brock Lesnar and even wrestle Daniel Cormier.

Chimaev doesn’t lack confidence, and no one seems to be off his hit list. The only problem is UFC matchmakers are having a difficult time finding anyone to accept a fight with Russian.

Khamzat Chimaev goes off on ‘cowardice’ Colby Covington

“Hopefully this week we’ll have an opponent for him,” White said. “Nobody wants to fight this guy. Everybody wants to get out on social media and say that blah, blah blah, but when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev.”

“I don’t blame them,” said White. “At the end of the day, when you’re a professional fighter, this is what you do, you should look at a guy with as much hype and bravado as Chimaev has as a huge opportunity.”

White added that fighters are “100 percent” afraid to fight Chimaev.

Nate Diaz says he’s not fighting ‘rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev