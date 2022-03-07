HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White: 'No matter how much you hate Colby Covington, you've got to respect him'

Dana White: ‘No matter how much you hate Colby Covington, you’ve got to respect him’

March 7, 2022
Top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is a polarizing figure. Most fans either like Covington or really dislike him.

Covington convincing defeated Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event this past Saturday by unanimous decision. The two used to be best friends, teammates, and training partners, but things changed when Covington started insulting the nationality of teammates and taking smack talk to places rarely seen.

Despite Covington’s willingness to insult potential opponents and past teammates wives, children, and nationality, UFC president Dana White believes you have to respect Covington’s ability inside the octagon.

“After awhile, no matter how much you hate him, you at least got to respect him,” White said during the UFC 272 Post-Fight Press Conference. “The guys keeps winning fights, and he’s a tough dude.”

White has been critical of Covington in the past and that hasn’t changed.

“I don’t know if I’ve had any bad words to say him. I’ve said that he’s an asshole,” White said. “He’s an asshole. Does anyone disagree with that? He would probably agree with that.”

UFC 272 Post-fight Press Conference Video: Dana White

