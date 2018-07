Dana White: Ngannou’s Ego is Out of Control, ‘I had some personal encounters with him’

UFC president Dana White believes he knows why Francis Ngannou had such a poor performance at UFC 226… It was his ego.

White said at the post-fight press conference that Ngannou’s ego was totally out of control, even reveling that he and others at the UFC offices have had some encounters with Ngannou.