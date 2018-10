Dana White: Nevada Governor Ran Out after UFC 229 Brawl, ‘This is Gonna Be Ugly’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White said, “This is gonna be ugly,” after admitting at the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Post-Fight Press Conference that Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval had been in attendance at the event, but fled T-Mobile Arena when the brawl broke out.