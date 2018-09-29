Dana White: Nate Diaz Isn’t Getting a 165-Pound Title Fight, but the Bout is Still On

Nate Diaz has been all over the map since he inked a deal to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York.

Though he was in attendance at a press conference to announce the fight, Diaz stormed out when it was also announced during the same promotional event that Conor McGregor would be fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the Octagon. Outside the press conference, Diaz said he was unhappy with the UFC’s lack of promoting him and didn’t even know if he was going to fight.

Since that time, UFC officials have had a difficult time nailing down a UFC 230 main event. So Diaz and Poirier have been on social media, making a push for the UFC to institute a 165-pound division and have them fight for the inaugural title and headline UFC 230 while doing so.

White has often said he’s not currently looking to institute a 165-pound weight class. Diaz, however, has alluded to the idea that he was offered a 165-pound title fight, but that Poirier refused the bout.

“UFC just told me that Dustin doesn’t want to fight at 165 pounds,” Diaz tweeted recently. “I be back next year.”

That has obviously led to confusion for fans, especially those that aren’t used to Diaz’s social media antics.

White, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, again doubled down that he is not doing a 165-pound division or title fight, and pointed out how much mayhem Diaz has caused with his confusing social media posts.

“Most people think the fight isn’t even on because of what he’s doing on social media,” said White. “We did not ever discuss (a 165-pound division or title fight) with him. It was never an option, never anything.”