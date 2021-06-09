Dana White: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards winner will be in line for a title shot

Top ranked welterweight Colby Covington is next to fight for a shot at the welterweight title according to UFC president Dana White. After that fight is made, the winner of the UFC 263 welterweight bout between no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and unranked Nate Diaz will face the winner of Covington and champion Kamaru Usman.

“Colby is the number one contender. We did the Masvidal fight, Usman wanted that fight back. Colby Covington, the fight with Colby and Usman is one of the best fight’s I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s the number one contender. It’s the fight to make,” White said in an interview with Submission Radio.

Usman defeated Covington by TKO late in the fifth round of their UFC 245 title bout in December 2019. The rematch is expected to take place later this year.

Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak, but his last fight was ruled a no contest. An accidental eye poke rendered Bela Muhammed unable to continue against Edwards early in the second frame back in March.

Diaz last fought in November 2019, losing to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the ceremonial “BMF” title. Nonetheless, Diaz is sitting one win away from fighting for the 170-pound championship.

The Diaz-Edwards fight will determine who fights for the welterweight title after Covington. ““Whoever wins is next after Colby,” White said.