HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz and Dana White at UFC 241

featuredDana White: Nate Diaz is a Conor McGregor-Ronda Rousey level UFC star (video)

Conor McGregor UFC 229 NYC Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor tired of being a ‘shell of myself’

Conor McGregor following Floyd Mayweather sparring

featuredConor McGregor admits he was ‘in the wrong’ punching a pub patron; addresses retirement comments

Cris Cyborg - Dana White - Amanda Nunes

featuredDana White on Amanda Nunes defending both belts and Cris Cyborg’s status

Dana White: Nate Diaz is a Conor McGregor-Ronda Rousey level UFC star (video)

August 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

There was once a time when UFC president Dana White spoke about Nate Diaz, saying that he wasn’t a “needle mover.”

That time has come and gone.

Diaz returned from a near-three-year layoff and rolled to a victory over former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif. The bout cast a large shadow over the event, which was headlined by the heavyweight championship rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. 

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey nearly loses finger while filming (WARNING: Graphic Image)

Fans were tuning in left and right for Diaz’s return. He was moving the needle.

Following his win over Pettis, White discussed Diaz’s return as the UFC’s new anti-hero, declaring his star power on the same footing as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA